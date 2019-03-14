Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Olda "Peg" Loland Dugas, a native of Brusly McCall and resident of White Castle, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on March, 13, 2019. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother who will be greatly missed. She worked as a weigher at Supple's Sugar Mill for many grindings but lived the majority of her years as a housewife. She enjoyed quilting and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by two daughters, Marlene Robbins (James), and Celeste Bolotte (Rick); two sisters, Edna Gautreaux, and Lois Sanchez; five grandchildren, Sean Robbins (Lisa) and Rhett Robbins (Nell), Ashley Doyle (Daniel), Britney Allen (Patrick), and Richard Bolotte (Jamie); twelve great grandchildren, Jacob and Jared Robbins, Caleb Robbins, Taylor and Sean Mangus, Annalyse, Carson, and Caroline Doyle, Ainsley and Brady Allen, Lynden Bolotte, and Tayler Maglairisi. She is preceded in death by her parents, Louisiane and Oleme Loland; her loving husband of 61 years, Albert Dugas; one son, Simon Dugas; three sisters, Rena Bergeron, Adele Arceneaux and Mabel Loland. The pallbearers will be Sean Robbins, Rhett Robbins, Richie Bolotte, Daniel Doyle, Patrick Allen, Bryant Gautreaux, Ronnie Arceneaux and Jacob Robbins. The honorary pallbearers will be Glen Gautreaux, A.J. "Red" Arceneaux, Jared Robbins, Caleb Robbins, Carson Doyle, Brady Allen, Sean Mangus and Tayler Maglairisi. Visitation will be Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm at Ourso Funeral Home in White Castle then continuing on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in White Castle from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial to follow in the church mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to .

