Olen Batiste Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olen Batiste Jr..
Obituary
Send Flowers

Olen Batiste, Jr. entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 12, 2019 at OLOL Regional Medical Center. He was a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Survived by his devoted Wife Denise, Son's Olen, III, and Alex, daughter Jamie (Cody); two granddaughters Amaya and Cori. Two sisters Theda (Edward), Tina (Jay); Brother Frank (LaVerne); Brother-in-Law Michael and Sister-in-Law Taffy (Jesse); Aunt Jeanette Jack and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 East Buchanan St., Baton Rouge, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 18 to July 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.