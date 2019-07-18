Olen Batiste, Jr. entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 12, 2019 at OLOL Regional Medical Center. He was a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Survived by his devoted Wife Denise, Son's Olen, III, and Alex, daughter Jamie (Cody); two granddaughters Amaya and Cori. Two sisters Theda (Edward), Tina (Jay); Brother Frank (LaVerne); Brother-in-Law Michael and Sister-in-Law Taffy (Jesse); Aunt Jeanette Jack and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 East Buchanan St., Baton Rouge, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 18 to July 20, 2019