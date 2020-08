Or Copy this URL to Share

Born June 30, 1949, Olevia Dunbar Jackson, 'Levia', went to be with God on Thursday August 13, 2020. Olevia was a devoted wife of 44 years to her late husband Robert Dunbar, Jr., a loving mother to her 8 children and a beloved grandmother to her 11 grandchildren. Services to be held Tuesday August 18, 2020, at Bethany Church (The Warehouse) Baton Rouge, La -11am. Lawson Rollins Purple Shield in charge of arrangements.

