Ms. Olevia London Jackson peacefully entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the age of 77. Born in Norwood, Louisiana, she was the daughter of the late Tom and Ella Mae London. In 1961, she graduated from East High School where she was a member of the dancing doll team. After high school, she attended Southern University and A&M College. Olevia was employed at Therapeutic Mattress for over 20 years as a skilled seamstress. Olevia's loving memories will forever be cherished by her children, Mavis Robinson, Kelvin (Tirza) London Sr., Terance (Erica) Matthews, Tamatha Matthews, and Mieta Jackson; sister, Azelee "Cookie" Thomas; brother Lewis (Lena) London; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, family members, and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00am at Mount Calvary Baptist Church located at 9147 Highway 422. Norwood, Louisiana 70761 with interment at the Mount Calvary Baptist Church cemetery. The viewing will be held from 9:00am to the time of the service.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2020