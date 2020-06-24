Oley L. Cross, a long-time resident of Denham Springs, and retired Allstate Insurance agent, departed this life on Friday June 19th, 2020 at the age of 97. Oley was born on February 5th, 1923 in Goshen Springs, Mississippi. He left his native state to attend LSU in Baton Rouge where he was in ROTC and Kappa Sigma fraternity. He was called to active duty in April of 1943 after three years at LSU. He was commissioned a 2nd Lt. after OCS training and shipped out to the Island of Leyte in the Philippines. Later he was transferred to Manila on Luzon and flew a scheduled courier service. After the war, he completed his degree and was called back to service in June of 1951 for the Korean Conflict as a reconnaissance pilot. He married Anita Joy Jordan on April 12, 1953, and they raised three daughters. Oley was an avid golfer, hunter and LSU fan. He loved going to his hunting camp as "Uncle Oley" and gathering with his family and friends. He was known for his eternally positive outlook on life, his signature sayings, his many fascinating stories and joke telling. He was also a great musician and played many instruments. He was loved and admired by all and will be missed dearly. He is preceded in death by his wife, Joy Cross, his parents, Evelyn and George Dewey Cross, and brother W.D. "Dub" Cross. He is survived by his sister Janelle Carter of Sandhill Miss., three daughters; Donna Camp Currier, Cathey Chustz (Steve), Brenda Wright (Rene); six grandchildren, Marla Wright, Dallas Wright (Jessica), Meghan Camp Hanson (Tylor), Daniel Camp (Mary), Stefanie Chustz Calverley (Steven), and Taylor Chustz; five great grandchildren, Rowen, Cate, and Carmen Wright, and Steven and Elizabeth Calverley. Special thanks to Sunrise at Siegen and Hospice of Baton Rouge staff, his nurse Ashley, and to our cousin Ruffin Cross. Private graveside services will be held by the family. Funeral arrangements by Seale Funeral Home.

