Olga Elizabeth Ourso Hymel
Olga Ourso Hymel, resident of White Castle, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was 91 and a native of Ferriday. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon H. Roberts (Marlin); son, Guy Hymel, Jr. (Mary); sister, Mary Alma Gossett; sister in law, Ann Hymel; 5 grandchildren, Erin H. Bourgeois (Jess), Chad Wright (Jeanne), Tre' Hymel (Amanda), Michael Wright, and Hunter Hymel; and 9 great grandchildren, Chase, Allie, Amy, Guy IV, Lizzy, Bailey, Harrison, Isabella, and Hayes. Olga was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Hymel, Sr.; parents, Nere' Hanson Ourso, Sr. and Alma Marionneaux Ourso; sister, Esther Shaiffer; and 4 brothers, N.H., Johnny, Clifford, and Wilber Ourso. Visitation will be at Our Lady of Promt Succor Church, White Castle on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 1 pm until Mass of Christian Burial at 2 pm. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum. Mask will be required and social distancing will be practiced. Pallbearers will be Chad Wright, Tre' Hymel, Hunter Hymel, Mike Wright, Jess Bourgeois, guy Hymel IV, Harrison Hymel, and Chase Wright. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. We want to extend a very special thanks to Francois Bend and Amedisys Hospice for all their loving care and support. To offer your condolences please visit, www.oursoWhiteCastle.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Our Lady of Promt Succor Church
JUL
10
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
Our Lady of Promt Succor Church
July 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
