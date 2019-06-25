|
|
Olga O. Franzino, age 95, a resident of Baton Rouge, La., passed away on June 24, 2019. Olga loved playing music especially the piano. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, John Franzino; her daughter, Sandy and husband, Steven Wilson; her grandson, Derek Wilson and wife, Jayla; her great-grandson, Bryce Wilson, and her great-granddaughter on the way- Camilla Wilson. She is preceded by her parents, Reinaldo and Elvira Orjuela and her sister, Lily Rios. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Highway on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 12:00 PM until services at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. The family of would like to extend their thanks to Hospice of Baton Rouge.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 25 to June 28, 2019