Due to a fatal car accident in Woodville, Mississippi on Sunday, June 28, 2020, Olive'a Shamae "HersheyB" Batieste transitioned at the age of 22. She was a native of Alsen, LA and a resident of Denham Springs, LA. Visitation at Saint John Baptist Church, 820 New Rafe Mayer Road, on Saturday, July 4, 2020, from 9 a.m. until Celebration of Life Services at 11 a.m., officiated by Dr. Donald R. Ruth, Pastor. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service is limited to only family and close friends. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Her memories shall be forever remembered and cherished by her parents, Justice of the Peace Constable Tracy (Jarrod) Batieste-Woodard and Brian Peterson, Sr.; siblings, Charles, Jr., Elishia and Elijah Taylor, Brian, Jr. and Tabria Peterson, Brinesha and Orlando Barnes; grandparents, Oliver, III and Sharon S. Batieste and Lillie Mae Peterson; niece, Journei Taylor; Goddaughter, Cali McKnight; a host of aunts, uncles, great-aunts great-uncles, other relatives and friends. A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service 2055 Wooddale Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70806 225-952-9111.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store