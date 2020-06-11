Olive "Papoose" Constantino Richard, resident of Donaldsonville, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 5:45 pm in Gonzales. She was 92 and a native of Belle Alliance. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and crocheting. Olive married Alvin Joseph Richard on August 1, 1948 and three children were born of that marriage, the late Richard Robert "BB" Richard, Vanessa Peart, and Jude Richard (Gina). Olive is also survived by her brothers, Frankie Constantino (Louise) and Glen Constantino; 3 grandchildren, Casey French (Lang), Trey Richard (Shalyn), and Ali Richard; and a great grandson, Aiden French. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents, Joseph Sr. and Agnes Haynes Constantino; sisters, Betty Constantino Doughty and Joyce Constantino Jones; brothers, Louis, Peter and Joseph "Joe Joe" Constantino; and a nephew, Michael "Mike" Jones. A private mass will be held in her honor. Pallbearers will be Trey Richard, Anthony Grisaffe, Sr., Chris Adams, Lang French, and Anthony Grisaffe, Jr. We wish to extend our heartfelt appreciation to Azalea Estates of Gonzales, Susie Richard, Lisa L'Huillier, Missy Marchand and staff; Med Pass, JoAnn Hebert and Paulette Edmonston; and Amedysis Hospice, Beth Bourgeois, Bonnie Peltier, Nikki Musso, Angela Russel, Jacque Duplantis, Jessica Farmer, Chrissy Hammack, and D'Ette Stelly. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church. To offer your condolences to the family please visit, www.oursoDonaldsonville.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.