Oliver "Harrell" O'Quin, a resident of Walker, Louisiana passed away February 13, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on October 19, 1947. Harrell was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He attended Istrouma High School, and worked in Industrial Insulation sales and installation, but truly loved telling stories of the years he spent as a SCUBA Diving tour guide in the Carribean and Belieze, and also greatly treasured the moments he shared fishing with his son and grandsons, and while woodworking. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at McLin and Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 29419 Walker South Rd, Walker, LA on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Harrell is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janice (Smith) O'Quin; children, Cavin Patrick O'Quin (Jennifer), and Amanda Grace O'Quin (Joseph); grandchildren, Trennon Lee O'Quin, Hailey Jane Waite, Caiden Patrick O'Quin, and Ryan Timothy O'Quin; niece Ainsley Lynn McDaniel; brothers, Albert Bythel O'Quin (Hermine), Billy Ray O'Quin (Diane), Gerald "Jerry" Edwin Lake O'Quin (Linda) and Robert "Bob" Lynn O'Quin; brother-in-law, Dewitt "Bit" Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews. Harrell is preceded in death by his parents, Albert "Bob" O'Quin and Doris (Cavin) O'Quin. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family are greatly appreciated.

