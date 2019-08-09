Oliver "Pie" Paige Jr was born on February 24, 1960 to the late Oliver Page and Iceola Richardson Paige. He departed this life on July 18, 2019 at his home. He leaves to cherish his memories one daughter Tamekia Paige (Sidney) Sanford, 2 granddaughters Jassamine Paige and Ja'Warren Scott, one great grandson D'Andre Paige, and former wife Jarma Neal Paige, loving dog Opie Paige, and host of other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his Father Oliver Page Sr, Mother Iceola Paige, Mother-in-law Yvonne Neal Williams, Father-in-law Johnny Neal Jr, Brother Charles White, Aunt LouBertha Richards, Uncle Alfred Richardson, Brother-in-law Cornelius Williams Jr, Rickey Scott, and Henry Ted Haugabrook. Celebration of his life will be Saturday August 10, 2019 at Bible Christian Center 1771 N Lobdell Blvd at 2:00pm officiated by Pastor Joshua Lamb. Professional Services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019