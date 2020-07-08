1/1
Oliver Allen
1961 - 2020
Oliver Jerome Allen, affectionately known as "Ollie the Fisherman", was born on July 25, 1961 in St. Francisville, La. On the night of July 03, 2020, Oliver at the age of 58 died unexpectedly, but peacefully at home. Oliver was married for an exceptional amount of years and in that union one child was born Trinika Lekieta Allen, but later divorced. Thereafter, he had two sons Jeremy & LaShone Haile from Saint Francisville. Oliver is survived by his mother Mae Ida Allen, fiancé Betty, children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, and extended family. The viewing will be held on Friday, July 10th, 2020 at 5914 Commerce Street St. Francisville, La funeral home from 5 pm-7 pm. On Saturday, July 11th, 2020 at 11:00 am. a graveside service will be held at 7493 Old Hwy 61 St. Francisville,La Afton Villa Baptist Church Cemetery. However, in memory of Oliver Jerome Allen, please send floras and donations to 5321 Canfield Road Saint Francisville, La 70775.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 8 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
La funeral home
JUL
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
La Afton Villa Baptist Church Cemetery
