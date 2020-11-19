Oliver Bell Sr., was born the youngest of four children to Eddie Bell and Leanna Marston Roberts Bell on December 30, 1938. He departed this life on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at his residence. Graveside services on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at The Christian Assembly Church, Gonzales, LA., at 11am. Oliver Bell Sr., preceded in death by his wife Wanda Elaine Sibley Bell Father Eddie Bell Sr., Mother Leanna Marston Roberts Bell, Sister Irma Bell Jacobs, and brothers Prince Bell Sr, and Eddie Bell Jr. He is survived by children Felecia Vallery (Terry Vallery), Treserla Gladney (Reverend Joseph Gladney), Oliver Bell Jr., and Grandchildren Tracy Marcell Davis Jr. (Roshundra Faye Davis) Jordan Elizabeth Davis, Zoe Olivia Bell, Peyton Elizabeth Glandey, Sarah Josephine Gladney, Saige Tucker, Bella Grace Tucker, Chloe Wilson, Harley Christine Bell and Great Grandson Cameron Marcell White. Professional services provided by Hambricks Family Mortuary, Inc., Gonzales, LA.

