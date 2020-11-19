1/1
Oliver Bell Sr.
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Oliver's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oliver Bell Sr., was born the youngest of four children to Eddie Bell and Leanna Marston Roberts Bell on December 30, 1938. He departed this life on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at his residence. Graveside services on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at The Christian Assembly Church, Gonzales, LA., at 11am. Oliver Bell Sr., preceded in death by his wife Wanda Elaine Sibley Bell Father Eddie Bell Sr., Mother Leanna Marston Roberts Bell, Sister Irma Bell Jacobs, and brothers Prince Bell Sr, and Eddie Bell Jr. He is survived by children Felecia Vallery (Terry Vallery), Treserla Gladney (Reverend Joseph Gladney), Oliver Bell Jr., and Grandchildren Tracy Marcell Davis Jr. (Roshundra Faye Davis) Jordan Elizabeth Davis, Zoe Olivia Bell, Peyton Elizabeth Glandey, Sarah Josephine Gladney, Saige Tucker, Bella Grace Tucker, Chloe Wilson, Harley Christine Bell and Great Grandson Cameron Marcell White. Professional services provided by Hambricks Family Mortuary, Inc., Gonzales, LA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
The Christian Assembly Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hambrick Family Mortuary
808 W Worthy Street
Gonzales, LA 70737
(225) 644-3302
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 19, 2020
Oliver, Mint, Red ... will live on in all of our lives for years to come ... Gone - but NEVER FORGOTTEN ... Love and prayers to his children and grandchildren ...
Beatrice Jordan
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved