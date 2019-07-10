Oliver "Scoopie" Hayes passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at his home. After 38 years of employment with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System as a school bus driver, he retired only to return to what he loved, driving school buses for Runnels School for an additional five years. Oliver leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife, Deborah N. Hayes; three sons and one stepson; seven daughters; and one son-in-law. Visitation will be held at Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr., Baton Rouge, LA, on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at New Sunlight Baptist Church, 1777 America St., Baton Rouge, LA, on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at the Louisiana National Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 10 to July 12, 2019