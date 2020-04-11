Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Oliver John Terrance. View Sign Service Information Verrette's Funeral Home 1018 Parent St New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7544 Viewing 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Verrette's Funeral Home 1018 Parent St New Roads , LA 70760 View Map Burial 10:00 AM St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Oliver John Terrance May 24, 1922 - April 06, 2020. In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. John 14:2. Oliver John Terrance was born May 24, 1922 to Valdery and Rena Terrance of Mix, La. Oliver was a lifelong resident of New Roads, La. From an early age, he knew and understood just how far his faith and hard work could and would take him. Oliver worked hard for many years with Pelican Supply and Bayou Barre' Farms until his retirement. He was a lifelong member of St. Augustine Catholic Church where he also served with honor with The Knights of Peter Claver. Oliver's faith and his family were the striving forces in his life. Oliver is survived by his four children: Loyce Terrance, James (Mable) Terrance, Joyce (Leon) Dixon Jr. of New Roads, La., Yvonne (John) Johnson of Hammond, La., and a grandson Randy Terrance of New Roads, La., that he reared as his own; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; God-children NonaMae Webb, Wanda H. Maloid, Keith Jarreau, Thomas Bridgewater, Michelle Martin and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Oliver is preceded in death by the love of his life Vernita DeRogers Terrance; sons Randy, Andrew, and Joseph Terrance; parents Valdery and Rena Terrance; 2 sisters; 4 brothers; and a host of other relatives and friends. A drive-thru viewing service will be held Sunday April 12, 2020 3pm-6pm at Verrett's Pointe Coupee Funeral Home. A private family gravesite burial will be held Monday April 13, 2020 10am at St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery.

