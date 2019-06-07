Oliver Kaglear entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Monday, June 3, 2019. He was a 79-year-old native of Woodville, Mississippi. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Monday, June 10, 2019 from 9am until service at 11am conducted by his sister, Rev. Ruby K. Paynes; interment at Cedar Rest Cemetery, Woodville. Survivors include Carletha Brown, Andrea Ford and Nikita Selvage whom he loved as his own; siblings, Lindbergh Kaglear (Gloria); John Jr., Clint and St. Clair Kaglear (Rosetta), Annie K. Hogan and Rev. Paynes; brother-in-law, William Cavilear; sister-in-law, Leona Kaglear; Godchildren, Whitney Costella and Jasmine Ward; other relatives and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 7 to June 10, 2019