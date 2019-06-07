Oliver Kaglear

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Oliver Kaglear.
Service Information
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-3802
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Oliver Kaglear entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Monday, June 3, 2019. He was a 79-year-old native of Woodville, Mississippi. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Monday, June 10, 2019 from 9am until service at 11am conducted by his sister, Rev. Ruby K. Paynes; interment at Cedar Rest Cemetery, Woodville. Survivors include Carletha Brown, Andrea Ford and Nikita Selvage whom he loved as his own; siblings, Lindbergh Kaglear (Gloria); John Jr., Clint and St. Clair Kaglear (Rosetta), Annie K. Hogan and Rev. Paynes; brother-in-law, William Cavilear; sister-in-law, Leona Kaglear; Godchildren, Whitney Costella and Jasmine Ward; other relatives and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 7 to June 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.