Oliver Lambert Wallace, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 23, 2019. He was born in Bogue Chitto, MS on August 5, 1934. He graduated from Istrouma High School. He was an Air Force veteran and retired from Exxon Chemical as a supervisor in the planning dept. He has been a member of Greenwell Springs Baptist Church since 1975 and served as a deacon for many years. He enjoyed coaching his daughters CAYL softball team, the girls church softball team and enjoyed woodworking in his spare time. He loved spending time with his family and especially, his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mr. Wallace is survived by his wife of 61 years, June Conerly Wallace; two daughters, Deborah Wallace Davis and husband, Mike, Denham Springs, LA, and Donna Wallace and friend, Paula Smith , Livingston, LA; two brothers, Jimmy Wallace and wife, Darlene, Ponotoc, MS and Rembert Wallace, Collin, MS; half-sister, Emma Wallace, Livingston, LA; grandchildren, Nicole Davis Magill (Phillip), DeBerry, TX and Morgan Davis Dinecola (Rip), Denham Springs, LA; great grandchildren, Reese, Molly and Camden Magill and Ava, Adelyn and Millie Dinecola; a niece and nephew and several great and great-great nieces and nephews. Mr. Wallace is preceded in death by his father, Buell Wallace, step-mother, Irma Pearl King Wallace, and mother, Lillian Phillips Wallace; half-sister, Belisa Wallace; nephew, James Seth (Jim) Wallace. Pallbearers are Barry Birch, Russ Coupel, Mike Davis, Harold Monk, George Patterson and Hilton Pray. Honorary pallbearers are the deacons of Greenwell Springs Baptist Church. Visitation will be held at Greenwell Springs Baptist Church, 19421 Greenwell Springs Rd., Greenwell Springs, LA on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 10:00 am until the service at noon conducted by Dr. Brian Robertson. Burial to follow in church cemetery. Our family would like to express our thanks and gratitude to the staff of The Crossing of Clarity Hospice for their wonderful care during this time. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the building fund at Greenwell Springs Baptist Church in his memory. Funeral Home Seale Funeral Service, Inc.

