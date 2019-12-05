Oliver McGinnis Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Oliver McGinnis Sr..
Service Information
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Service
58790 Iron Farm Rd
Plaquemine, LA
70764
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hall Davis and Son of Plaquemine
58790 Iron Farm Rd.
Plaquemine, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Oliver McGinnis, Sr. entered into eternal rest on December 2, 2019 at the age of 71. Survived by his son, Oliver McGinnis, Jr. (Cathy); sisters, Victoria James (Larry), Dianne Butler, Jennifer Butler Hembree (Ted) and Mary Butler; brothers, Rev. OConner Spradley, Lawrence Butler, Jr. (Gwendolyn), Quinton Butler (Annedra), Darrell Butler, Merrick Butler and Peter Butler (Kendra); granddaughter, Shoniece "Shay" McGinnis; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his daughter, Kyra McGinnis; sister, brothers and parents. Visitation Saturday, December 7, 2019 10:00 am until 11:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Plaquemine, 58790 Iron Farm Rd., Plaquemine, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.