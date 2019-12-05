Oliver McGinnis, Sr. entered into eternal rest on December 2, 2019 at the age of 71. Survived by his son, Oliver McGinnis, Jr. (Cathy); sisters, Victoria James (Larry), Dianne Butler, Jennifer Butler Hembree (Ted) and Mary Butler; brothers, Rev. OConner Spradley, Lawrence Butler, Jr. (Gwendolyn), Quinton Butler (Annedra), Darrell Butler, Merrick Butler and Peter Butler (Kendra); granddaughter, Shoniece "Shay" McGinnis; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his daughter, Kyra McGinnis; sister, brothers and parents. Visitation Saturday, December 7, 2019 10:00 am until 11:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Plaquemine, 58790 Iron Farm Rd., Plaquemine, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019