Olivia Bee Smith entered into eternal rest February 23, 2020. A native of Plettenberg, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Smith Christopher, sisters, Ella Smith and Louise Anderson, brothers, Otis Bee (Lillie), Roy Bee (Shirley), and Floyd Bee; grandchildren, Karmenique Washington (Cory) and Keristen Christopher; great grandchildren, Brayden Paul, and Kheauxri Washington. Visitation, Thursday, March 5, 2020, 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Friday, March 6, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, True Light Baptist Church 3836 North Street, Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Dennis Hebert, Sr., Officiating. Interment at Roselawn Memorial Park, Baton Rouge, LA. Professional services provided by Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020