Olivia Bee "Mrs. Lee" "Lee Bee" Smith

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olivia Bee "Mrs. Lee" "Lee Bee" Smith.
Service Information
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
True Light Baptist Church
3836 North Street
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
True Light Baptist Church
3836 North Street
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Olivia Bee Smith entered into eternal rest February 23, 2020. A native of Plettenberg, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Smith Christopher, sisters, Ella Smith and Louise Anderson, brothers, Otis Bee (Lillie), Roy Bee (Shirley), and Floyd Bee; grandchildren, Karmenique Washington (Cory) and Keristen Christopher; great grandchildren, Brayden Paul, and Kheauxri Washington. Visitation, Thursday, March 5, 2020, 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Friday, March 6, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, True Light Baptist Church 3836 North Street, Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Dennis Hebert, Sr., Officiating. Interment at Roselawn Memorial Park, Baton Rouge, LA. Professional services provided by Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.