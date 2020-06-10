Olivia Bowman Young
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Olivia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Olivia Bowman Young entered into eternal rest at Lane Regional Medical Center on Thursday, June 4, 2020. She was an 80 year old native of Zachary, Louisiana. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, an invitation only ceremony celebrating her life will be held at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm; interment at Port Hudson Community Cemetery. (Facemasks are required to enter building.)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved