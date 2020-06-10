Or Copy this URL to Share

Olivia Bowman Young entered into eternal rest at Lane Regional Medical Center on Thursday, June 4, 2020. She was an 80 year old native of Zachary, Louisiana. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, an invitation only ceremony celebrating her life will be held at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm; interment at Port Hudson Community Cemetery. (Facemasks are required to enter building.)

