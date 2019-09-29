Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olivia Chandler Watson. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 13250 Highway 431 Saint Amant , LA 70774 (225)-644-9683 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Walker Baptist Church Service 11:00 AM Walker Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Olivia Chandler Watson, known by many as "Aunt Poodle," passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019. She was born on March 25, 1935 to Harmey and Nettie Wascom Chandler in Denham Springs, LA. She was the baby of 10 children and the last one remaining. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law Brad and Susie Watson, Ricky and Pam Watson; daughter and son-in-law Jill and Chris Rushing. Grandchildren Terry and Tiffany Watson, Allan and Amanda Watson, Brandi and Joe James, Trevor and Sara Beth Rushing and Maddie Rushing. Great grandchildren Taylor, Tanner, Hunter, Hayden and Summer Watson, Caleb Duplessis, Fisher James and Aubrey Jo Rushing; and special "adopted grandchildren" James and Hannah Swetledge and Abigail Kimble. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Boyd Watson, her parents, brothers Eldridge, Hulon, Arthur and Leo Chandler, sisters Margaret Colletta, Gladys Chandler, Julia Miller Abott, Willie McMurray and Joyce Pendarvis. Visitation will begin at 9am until service at 11 at Walker Baptist Church on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Interment will follow at Walker Baptist Church Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Golden Age and Life Source Hospice for their care. She was a member of Walker Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Walker Baptist Building Fund. Services with Church Funeral Services. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2019

