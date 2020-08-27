1/1
Olivia Harris
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Olivia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Olivia Harris was born on September 27, 1946, to the union of Nimrod and Rosie Irvin, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Olivia departed this life only the way she would with dignity and grace in God's time on Friday, August 21, 2020 at The Butterfly Wing of The Mid City Baton Rouge General Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA. Olivia was united in holy matrimony to James Harris on September 26, 1964. To this union two children were born, Ursula and Tracy Harris. She later became an active member of New Fellowship Baptist Church where she served as a Deaconess. Olivia leaves cherished memories to her family, two children Ursula Harris Shaw, Tracy Harris (Lakisha) her sister Joan Marie Irvin, 10 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Olivia was preceded in death by her husband Jame Harris, mother and father Rosia and Nimrod Irvin, two brothers Simon and James Irvin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Deborah A Spann Woodside
August 27, 2020
Ursula and Family,

It was an honor knowing Mrs. Olivia. She was a very strong proponent for the education of all children. She loved her family very much. She will be truly missed. May God bless you during this sorrowful time in your life.
Jerry Mack
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved