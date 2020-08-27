Olivia Harris was born on September 27, 1946, to the union of Nimrod and Rosie Irvin, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Olivia departed this life only the way she would with dignity and grace in God's time on Friday, August 21, 2020 at The Butterfly Wing of The Mid City Baton Rouge General Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA. Olivia was united in holy matrimony to James Harris on September 26, 1964. To this union two children were born, Ursula and Tracy Harris. She later became an active member of New Fellowship Baptist Church where she served as a Deaconess. Olivia leaves cherished memories to her family, two children Ursula Harris Shaw, Tracy Harris (Lakisha) her sister Joan Marie Irvin, 10 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Olivia was preceded in death by her husband Jame Harris, mother and father Rosia and Nimrod Irvin, two brothers Simon and James Irvin.

