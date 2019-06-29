Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olivia "BeBe" Lara. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-6831 Memorial service 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Olivia Lara, 82, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 23, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The daughter of the late Manuel and Josepha Lara, Olivia was a proud native of Alpine in "West Texas," as she always enjoyed emphasizing. Most important in her life was her role as mother to her two daughters, Michelle and Marlene. Olivia's life was also defined by her work ethic and passion for health. Moving to Baton Rouge in the late 50s, where she met and married Henry Silas Rhodus, she soon found great success in the restaurant business working for, notably, Two Jacks, The Oak Manor and Europe's. Following the passing of her husband in 1967, she attended Draughon Business College, which led to her work as an Executive Secretary at Ethyl Corporation where she retired after 20 years. Her love for physical fitness began early, starting with girls' basketball at Alpine High where she lettered and was named an All-Tourney player. Throughout the years, she enjoyed playing ladies' slow-pitch softball and basketball, and would later medal in the Louisiana Senior Olympics and go on the Nationals. She credited her high school Home-Ec class for her love of nutrition. She was always known for her classic style and was an incredible and gracious hostess. She was devoted to her Catholic faith, and was rewarded with a strength, determination and fierce independence that made her a very unique and admirable woman, She is survived by her daughters, Michelle Rhodus and her mate, Gary Harper, and Marlene Rhodus; grandchildren, Ryan Walker, Michael Strong (Jacque), John Barrett Gooch, Kelsey Gooch, Jessica Hill, Keri Place, Kyle Place and Danielle Aubin; great-grandchildren, Cody Walker, David Walker, Gaffin Hill and Connor Hill; a sister, Estella Hernandez (Felix); and extended family members. She is predeceased by her sisters, Nina Hatchl, Lorena Espinosa, and Esperanza Lara; and brother, Ted. A Memorial Service in celebration of her life will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, Baton Rouge, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a gift to Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area, Baton Rouge in Olivia's name would be greatly appreciated.

