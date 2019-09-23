Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ollie Chidester Lewis Purvis. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Send Flowers Obituary

Ollie Chidester Lewis Purvis born to Benjamin & Mary Eliza Bennett Chidester, passed away September 21, 2019 just hours before her 101st Birthday. Ollie was born September 22, 1918. She was a native of Baton Rouge & a resident of Denham Springs. She was a graduate of Istrouma High School. Ollie, also known as Momma, MeMe & Aunt Ollie will be remembered as a strong willed & courageous woman during tough times, always the caregiver, admired & loved by all who knew her. She & her husband Frank owned Lewis Food Store in Baton Rouge for many of their early years. Stories of rationing sugar, & neighbor's charging groceries during WW II come to mind. Always helping others. She later worked at the bursar's office at LSU & bookkeeping for various companies. After her children were grown, she began building homes. Custom Homes by Ollie, of which she was so proud. After retirement per say she spent her time working on genealogy & along with her sister Julia & cousins compiled a book on the Thomas Turner Bennett Family.We cannot forget her love for bowling. Usually 3 times a week into her 90's. She was instrumental in beginning the Sr. League at Circle Bowl, Don Carter's & All-Star Lanes, where she served as secretary for the leagues at least 15 years. Easy Rollers, Extra Milage & a 70 & over league called Top of The Hill. All still in existence today. She took great joy in being involved in the organization of the Special Olympics Bowling for many years. She was instrumental in organizing the first National tournament ever held in Baton Rouge. She also traveled all over the United States participating in National & Grandmother's tournaments. Friday's were always reserved for card playing with her friends. Ollie's greatest joy though was her family. Family meant everything to her. She is survived by her daughter D'Juanna Lewis Beer & husband Ken of Houston, TX. Granddaughter Elizabeth Lewis Fuentes & husband Ricky Great grandchildren Dylan Blaine Fuentes & wife Taylor, Hallie Marie Fuentes & fiancé Brian Ortego, and Joseph Sidney Fuentes all of Denham Springs, LA And many nieces & nephews that she loved dearly. Ollie is proceeded in death by her 1st husband Frank Bennard Lewis Sr, husband Howard H. Purvis, son Frank Bennard Lewis, Jr, daughters-in-law Joette Scivicque Lewis & Inez Whittington Lewis and grandson Kenneth Lewis Beer. Also, her siblings Frederick Chidester, Sr, Cordie Chidester Alldredge, Clyde Chidester, Oscar Chidester, Irma Chidester deQuevedo, & the twin babies Julius "Buddy" Chidester, & Julia "Dulie" Chidester Leibenguth Jacobson. The family would like to thank Ollie's caregivers while she was at home, the administration & staff at The House of Grace, and St. Joseph's Hospice. 