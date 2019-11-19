Ollie Mae McKneely Carroll (1926 - 2019)
Service Information
Mercy Funeral Home
11177 Liberty St
Clinton, LA
70722
(225)-683-5468
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nazarene Baptist Church
Baton Rouge, LA
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Nazarene Baptist Church
Baton Rouge, LA
Obituary
Ollie Mae McKneely Carroll, 93, a native of Jackson and resident of Baton Rouge, entered into eternal rest on Thurs, Nov 14, 2019. Visitation will be on Thurs, Nov 21st from 9 am until religious services at 11 am at Nazarene Baptist Church in Baton Rouge. Interment will be in Southern Memorial Gardens. She leaves to cherish her many memories, her two sons, Titus Givens and Dennis (Annette) Carroll all of Baton Rouge. Two brothers, eleven grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Mercy Funeral Home LLC, Clinton, La.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
