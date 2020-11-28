1/1
Ollie Mae Webb
1925 - 2020
Ollie Mae Webb age 95 passed away on November 25, 2020. She was born January 4, 1925 in Woodville, Ms. She is survived by three daughters; Cinderella Webb Clark, Gail Webb Tolliver and Janice Webb Holloway and one son Cardell Webb (Nana). 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Leon Webb, Sr., one daughter Louise Webb Williams, one son Leon Webb, Jr., and one grandson Douglas Williams, II. Visitation at New Life Missionary Baptist Church, 650 Blount Rd, Baton Rougeon Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 4-6 pm. Visitation at Mercy Funeral Home 411 M Street , Woodville, Ms on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 9-11 am. Religious graveside services will be at 12:00 pm at Bleakhouse Baptist Church Cemetery Highway 24 East, Woodville, Ms Special thanks to Dr. Casey Carlisle, the staff of Audubon Health Care and Audubon Hospice Care. Services entrusted to Mercy Funeral Home, 411 M Street, Woodville, Ms. 601-888-6060.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
New Life Missionary Baptist Church
DEC
2
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Mercy Funeral Home Llc
DEC
2
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Bleakhouse Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mercy Funeral Home Llc
411 M St
Woodville, MS 39669
(601) 888-6060
