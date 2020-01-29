Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Oma Earl Jones Gordon. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 150 Broad Street Liberty , MS 39645 (601)-657-8313 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Brown Funeral Home Liberty , MS View Map Service 10:00 AM Brown Funeral Home Liberty , MS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Oma Earl Jones Gordon, a loving and caring daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away at her home in Baton Rouge, LA. on January 27, 2020. A native of Liberty, MS., she fought a courageous one-year battle with Alzheimer's and stroke that occurred on March 18, 2019. She was born on April 3, 1932. She was a lifetime member of the Amite County Historical and Genealogical Society. Visitation will be at Brown Funeral Home in Liberty, MS. on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. Religious services will be held at the funeral home chapel on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery on Highway 569 South, Liberty, MS. She is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl Jean Gordon of Baton Rouge, LA., and Madelyn Faye Gordon Weir and husband Donald Lee Weir of Liberty, MS., and one son William Earl Gordon of Baton Rouge, LA.; two grandchildren Michael Lee Weir of Denham Springs, LA., and Michele Weir May and husband Steve Allen May of Springfield, La.; one great-granddaughter Delilah Leigh May of Springfield, La., and three great-grandsons, Ladyn Allen May of Springfield, La., Caden Lee Weir of Denham Springs, La. And Michael James Lueders ll of Houston, Tx.; one brother Eddie Marshall Jones and wife Hilda Fay



Oma Earl Jones Gordon, a loving and caring daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away at her home in Baton Rouge, LA. on January 27, 2020. A native of Liberty, MS., she fought a courageous one-year battle with Alzheimer's and stroke that occurred on March 18, 2019. She was born on April 3, 1932. She was a lifetime member of the Amite County Historical and Genealogical Society. Visitation will be at Brown Funeral Home in Liberty, MS. on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. Religious services will be held at the funeral home chapel on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery on Highway 569 South, Liberty, MS. She is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl Jean Gordon of Baton Rouge, LA., and Madelyn Faye Gordon Weir and husband Donald Lee Weir of Liberty, MS., and one son William Earl Gordon of Baton Rouge, LA.; two grandchildren Michael Lee Weir of Denham Springs, LA., and Michele Weir May and husband Steve Allen May of Springfield, La.; one great-granddaughter Delilah Leigh May of Springfield, La., and three great-grandsons, Ladyn Allen May of Springfield, La., Caden Lee Weir of Denham Springs, La. And Michael James Lueders ll of Houston, Tx.; one brother Eddie Marshall Jones and wife Hilda Fay Smith Jones of Baton Rouge, La.; and one nephew Roger Darrell Jones of Ethel, La. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years William Moyse "Bill" Gordon; her father and mother Edgar Earl Jones and Essie Mae (Causey) Jones; and one nephew Eddie Dewayne Jones. Pallbearers will be Douglas Causey, Michael Weir, Steve May, Tommy Toler, and Robbie Bass. Honorary pallbearer will be Roger Jones. In lieu of flowers, she requested donations be made to the Amite County Historical and Genealogical Society, P.O. Box 2, Liberty, MS. 39645. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close