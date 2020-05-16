Omah Borden Butler passed away peacefully at Grace Health and Rehab Center in Slaughter on May 14, 2020 at the age of 88 surrounded by her three daughters. She had been married to the love of her life for 70 years at the time of his death in December 2018. He took wonderful care of her at home for 10 years after her Alzheimer's diagnosis. Omah was retired from the La. Department of Corrections where she worked at a job she loved as the switchboard operator at La. State Penitentiary. She loved to travel exploring the beauty of God's creation. Omah and Hilton traveled all over the US, usually with friends joining them. She passed this love down to her girls, taking an annual trip with them for over 30 years. Mother loved the Lord and was an encouragement to many. Her family meant the world to her. Omah is survived by her 3 daughters, Brenda (Jim) Priddy, Sue Evans, and Patti (Kendal) Varner; a daughter in law, Cydney Lee Butler, brother in law, Curtis (Betty) Butler; her 11 grandchildren, Amy Priddy, Sam (Jaimie) Priddy, Robbie Peavy, Jim (Trudy) Peavy, Jeremy (Heather) Evans, Chad (Melissa) Butler, Trampus (Angela) Butler, Cody (Mandi) Butler, Savannah (Matthew) Pacobit, Lindsey Dooley, Lyndsay Varner; her 23 great-grandchildren, Jaylan and Austin Priddy, Taylor (John) McGrath, Tyler (Amber), Tara Beth, Bransley, Blanche, Aubree and Rhett Hilton Butler, Dax Doyle, Taylor, Zayn, Blaze, and Harley Peavy, Savannah and Ariana Rioux, Paige Boudreau, Bryce and Justin Thomas, Morgan Sparks, Skylar and Raine Minor, and Grayson Pacobit and 6 great-great-grandchildren, Stewart McGrath, Eli Hilton and Adalee Butler, Kingston, Karter, and Kamden Peavy. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hilton Butler, Sr., a son, Robert Hilton Butler, Jr. (Bubba), son in law, Jerry Evans, grandson, Joseph Varner, great-grandson, William B. Butler, parents, Ellen Savannah and John Oscar Borden and 7 sisters and 4 brothers. Due to COVID-19 a Private Graveside service will be held at Feliciana Cemetery in St. Francisville. Pallbearers will be Tyler Butler, Cody Butler, Chad Butler, Trampus Butler, Sam Priddy, Kendal Varner, James Peavy and Jeremy Evans. Honorary Pallbearers will be David Tygres, Jack Donnelly, Howard Pace and Robert Taylor. A very special thank you to the MCU unit at Grace Health Rehab Center for the care given to her during her three year stay as a resident. Also thank you to The Hospice of Baton Rouge for the great care she received during these last two months. Without Joy, her nurse, it would have been unbearable with family not being able to visit the nursing home, Joy kept us informed several times a week of Mom's condition. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to The Hospice of Baton Rouge at 3600 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806 or at www.Hospicebr.org. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 16 to May 18, 2020.