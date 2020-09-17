1/1
Opal H. Aycock
Opal H. Aycock passed away on September 16, 2020 at the age of 96. She was a native of Sheffield, AL and a resident of Denham Springs, LA. Interment will be a private graveside service at Greenoaks Memorial Park, Baton Rouge, LA. She is survived by daughter Aretha Ainsworth, grandchildren Deborah Franklin and husband Kyle, Tracey Ford and husband Dwight, and Melissa Bolton and husband Jeff, 10 great-grandchildren, Lainey Guy and husband Benjamin, Kylynn Betz and husband Zachary, Cole Franklin, Caleb Ford, Kendall Ford, Cameron Ford, Collin Ford, Jonathan Bolton, Austin Bolton, and Elizabeth Bolton, two great-great-grandchildren Beckett Guy and Townes Betz, husband Robert "Bob" Denham, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband D.F. Aycock and siblings, Mary Smallwood, Marcelle Fulton, Buddy Harrelson, and Cleve Harrelson. Arrangements by McLin and Manley Funeral Home (225) 755-9757, www.mclinfuneralhome.com. The family would like to thank the kindness and care given to Opal in the last few months of her life by the House of Grace and Audubon Home Health and Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First United Methodist Church, 319 Mattie Street, Denham Springs, Louisiana 70726.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
