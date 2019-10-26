Ophelia Mae Williams, 84, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at her home in Brusly, Louisiana. Viewing will be at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Brusly, at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, until religious services at 11 a.m. Interment in the church cemetery. Survived by her loving husband, Andrew Williams; a son, Dwayne (Marnita) Williams, and daughter, Tammy (Raymond) Jetson; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019