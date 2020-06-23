Ora Belle Lauret, a native of Vicksburg, MS and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on June 22, 2020 at the age of 94. Never wanted to be called Ora Belle, she preferred "Belle" to her friends, "Lauret" to her work associates, and "Grannie Belle" to her grandchildren. She spent her many years working as a retail salesclerk in ladies' garments and furniture in Vicksburg, MS and Baton Rouge, LA. She is survived by her children, Curtis B. Lauret, Jr. of Baton Rouge, LA and Michael K. Lauret of Lake Dallas, TX; her sister, Joan Knight of Brandon, FL; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Curtis B. Lauret, Sr. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Burial to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Vicksburg, MS. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Curt Lauret, Charles Lauret, Chris Lauret, Craig Lauret, and Duston Lauret; and her nephew, Timothy Scott. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.