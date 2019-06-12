Ora Mason entered into eternal rest on June 4, 2019 at the age of 79. Survived by her sons, Shawn Bates and Marlon Bates; 1 sister; 1 brother; 4 grandchildren. Visitation Saturday, June 15, 2019 11:00 am until religious service at 12:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Reverend Marcus Jackson officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 15, 2019