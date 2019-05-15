Guest Book View Sign Service Information Southern Memorial Gardens - Baton Rouge 3012 Blount Road Baton Rouge , LA 70807 (225)-775-0727 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM True Vine Baptist Church 905 Grebe St Baton Rouge , LA View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church 9700 Scenic Highway Baton Rouge , LA View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church 9700 Scenic Highway Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mother Ora D. Butler, a 46-year resident of Zachary, LA, returned Home to Glory May 10, 2019. She was born April 14, 1922 to the union of Addie Griffin Butler and Louis Butler, Jr. She accepted Jesus at age 10 and was baptized by Rev. Dan Williams at Evergreen Baptist Church in Ethel, LA. She served faithfully, visiting often, even after moving to Scotlandville, LA in the early 1940s. Mother Butler joined True Vine Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. J.W. Hampton. During her 77-year membership, she served faithfully under leaderships of the late Reverends Frank R. Green, Senior and Junior and now Reverend JJ Mitchell. She worked in various ministries, was a choir member and deaconess, started the Youth in Action ministry in the 80's, and was ultimately elected Sunday School superintendent and Mother of the Church. She had several careers and businesses including insurance agent, Avon sales representative, cosmetologist, and caregiver. She retired as a Respiratory Therapist from Lane Memorial Hospital but continued to contribute as a caregiver. She also worked diligently in the community serving as a foster mother, member of the Prison Ministry in West Baton Rouge, Mentor to help former prisoners reenter society, and she had a nursing home ministry. She was blessed with the gift of exhortation and spoke in a spiritual way that motivated listeners to serve God. In line with this gift, she was a frequent guest speaker at many churches and a fixture at True Vine, giving a "talk" to encourage, chide, and uplift all in their Christian walk. Preceded by her parents, her daughter Dora Reynolds Early Guerin (John), and four sisters, Louise Butler Paul, Mary Butler Camel, Maggie Butler Brown, and Ethel Elizabeth Butler, she leaves to mourn a sister, Doretha Pollard of Houston, TX, two of her three children, Samuel Butler Sanders (Stephanie) of Zachary, LA and Juliaann Sanders Hess (James) of Fort Lauderdale, FL, 11 grandchildren, 68 great grandchildren, 25 great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family, friends and brothers and sisters in Christ. Services to celebrate her victory and return to Glory will be on Friday, May 17, 2019 with visitation from 4 pm to 6 pm at True Vine Baptist Church (905 Grebe St Baton Rouge, LA 70807), followed by a remembrance of her life and sermon. On Saturday, May 18, 2019, there will be visitation at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church (9700 Scenic Highway Baton Rouge, LA 70807) from 10 am to 11 am, then celebration of life services at 11 am. 