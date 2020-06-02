Ora Lee Dawson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ora Lee Dawson entered into eternal rest at Hospice of Baton Rouge-Butterfly Wing on Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was a 79 year old native and resident of Zachary, Louisiana. Viewing at Little Star Freewill B.C., Bishop Claude White, pastor, on Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 9:00 am until 10:45 am; invitation only service conducted by Rev. Otis Collins(masks are required to enter the sanctuary); interment at True Light Cemetery. Survivors include her children, Willie Wyomma Harrell(Roosevelt) and Willie James Dawson(Shadreka); niece whom she reared, Chample Brown; sibilngs, James and Joseph Wilkerson, Fannie Carr, Addie Beverly, Mamie Thornton and Georgia Parker; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Arrangements by Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Viewing
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Little Star Freewill B.C.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved