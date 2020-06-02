Ora Lee Dawson entered into eternal rest at Hospice of Baton Rouge-Butterfly Wing on Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was a 79 year old native and resident of Zachary, Louisiana. Viewing at Little Star Freewill B.C., Bishop Claude White, pastor, on Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 9:00 am until 10:45 am; invitation only service conducted by Rev. Otis Collins(masks are required to enter the sanctuary); interment at True Light Cemetery. Survivors include her children, Willie Wyomma Harrell(Roosevelt) and Willie James Dawson(Shadreka); niece whom she reared, Chample Brown; sibilngs, James and Joseph Wilkerson, Fannie Carr, Addie Beverly, Mamie Thornton and Georgia Parker; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Arrangements by Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

