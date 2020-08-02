Ora Nell Cooper Garon, age 91, passed away on July 24, 2020. Services for Mrs. Garon will be held privately. Mrs. Garon was known as a kind and loving lady. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, working in her yard and also making ceramics. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by all. She is survived by her children, Deborah Davis Dedeaux (Myron), Edwin Lawrence Garon, Jr. (Hyon), Cynthia Carbo; grandchildren, Christopher Michael Davis (Joshline), John B. Garon, Jamie Wood (Rusty), Aaron Michael Carbo; great-grandchildren, Quinn Presley Davis, Penelope Rose Carbo, Adrienne Carroll, Kaydence Carroll, Madison Wood, Abigail Wood, Ainsley Wood, Raegen Wood and sister, Clara Cooper Campbell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Lawrence Garon, Sr.; parents, S.R. Cooper and Lethia Starkey Cooper and six brothers and sisters. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com
) is in charge of arrangements.