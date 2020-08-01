Ora "Nell" Wilson Brister, 88, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on July 24, 2020 at Folsom Care Center in Folsom California. Nell Wilson Brister, beloved wife of the late Cecil Brister. Much loved mother of Randall Brister and Sandra Clason, cherished grandmother of Trisha, Drew and Andrew, and great-grandmother of Alexa and Blake. She is survived by her sister, Lois Sells. She will be laid to rest at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. At the family's request, no service will be held.

