Oralee Green Miles Alexander passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at the age of 77. She worked in the East Baton Rouge Public School System for over 30 years and Parkview Baptist until she retired. Oralee leaves to cherish her memories her daughter Shawn Miles Rose (Reginald Ross), two grandchildren, Lexis and Joseph Rose, one great grand daughter Ja'Laiya Rose. Services will be Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Magnolia Grove Baptist Church 17762 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, LA 70091 at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Burial Monday, August 19, 2019 at Louisiana National Cemetery, 303 West Mount Pleasant Rd. Zachary, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019