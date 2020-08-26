Oran Andrew Ritter passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 24, 2020. He was born in Homer, Louisiana on November 14, 1934 to Lora Baird Ritter and Oran Andrew Ritter, Sr. He graduated, valedictorian, from Morgan City High School(1953) and from Louisiana State University with a Bachelors Degree(1957) and a Masters Degree(1968) in Chemical Engineering. He spent about half his career at Ethyl Corporation doing Process Engineering and working in related areas before switching to Marketing and Market Research. He considered his service as Ethyl's representative on a Chemical Manufacturers Association (CMA) committee his most gratifying assignment. As a member of that committee, he was involved in assisting the US Government in developing means of verifying compliance with The Chemical Weapons Disarmament Treaty which went into effect in 1997. He also considered fulfilling, his trips to Japan (1985-88) to discuss joint technology agreements with Japanese Companies. After retirement in 1994, he volunteered with the LSU Agricultural Extension Service as a Master Gardener, as an income tax counselor with AARP and, along with Marianna, took care of University United Methodist Church gardens. As his vision decreased, Marianna became his eyes as well as his best friend, his love and support. He considered his greatest accomplishment having fathered two fine sons. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Marianna Allen Ritter, two children, 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild: son, David Allen Ritter, of Marquette, MI, married to Mary Conaway Ritter, with children Sean Conaway Ritter, of Alexandria, VA,(married to Myriam Luce), Megan Ritter Hornbogen, of Marquette, MI (married to Eric Hornbogen with child Daniel), and David James Ritter, of Madison, WI; son, John Paul Ritter, of Lafayette,LA, married to Karen Strebeck Ritter, with children Mark Andrew Ritter, of Jonesboro, LA, and Paul Louis Ritter, of Lafayette, LA (married to Morgan Price Ritter). He is also survived by his sister, Minnie Lou Wilks, of The Woodlands, TX, and his nephew, Jonathan Andrew Wilks, also of The Woodlands, TX. A private graveside service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Park Cemetery in Pineville, LA on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00 am. Memorial gifts may be sent to University United Methodist Church, Baton Rouge, LA, for the care of the church gardens.

