Oran Justin Suire
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Oran's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oran was born on January 30, 1941, in Oakdale, LA and passed away in Baton Rouge, LA on May 5, 2020. Those who knew Oran knew he was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and working outdoors. He also loved cooking and grilling on Sunday afternoons at his home surrounded by his family. Oran graduated from Louisiana State University. He was a Golden Gloves boxer and a LSU Sports Fan. He enjoyed working for many years at Dow Chemical as a Mechanical Engineer. He married the love of his life, Joyclyn Fontenot Suire and they were happily married for 58 years. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife, 4 children, 2 son in-laws, 2 daughter in-laws, 1 brother, 1 sister, 9 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and his best friend, his black lab, Izzy. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother. In lieu of flowers please kindly consider making a donation to The American Heart Association of Baton Rouge under Ways To Give, Honor A Loved One, honoree first and last name - Oran Suire. Due to COVID-19 regulations a private family service will be at Resthaven Funeral Home on Friday, May 8, 2020. The service will be live streamed at 10:45 am from Resthaven's website on Mr. Oran Suires memorial page. A memorial service for the public will be held at a later date. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MAY
8
Service
10:45 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved