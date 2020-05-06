Oran was born on January 30, 1941, in Oakdale, LA and passed away in Baton Rouge, LA on May 5, 2020. Those who knew Oran knew he was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and working outdoors. He also loved cooking and grilling on Sunday afternoons at his home surrounded by his family. Oran graduated from Louisiana State University. He was a Golden Gloves boxer and a LSU Sports Fan. He enjoyed working for many years at Dow Chemical as a Mechanical Engineer. He married the love of his life, Joyclyn Fontenot Suire and they were happily married for 58 years. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife, 4 children, 2 son in-laws, 2 daughter in-laws, 1 brother, 1 sister, 9 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and his best friend, his black lab, Izzy. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother. In lieu of flowers please kindly consider making a donation to The American Heart Association of Baton Rouge under Ways To Give, Honor A Loved One, honoree first and last name - Oran Suire. Due to COVID-19 regulations a private family service will be at Resthaven Funeral Home on Friday, May 8, 2020. The service will be live streamed at 10:45 am from Resthaven's website on Mr. Oran Suires memorial page. A memorial service for the public will be held at a later date. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 6 to May 7, 2020.