Orangemay Watkins Palmer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Orangemay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Orangemay Watkins Palmer departed this life on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her sister's residence in Belle Rose, LA. She was 71, of Belle Rose, LA, and a resident of New Orleans, LA. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Greater Tulane Baptist Church, 214 N. Johnson St., New Orleans, LA, at 10:00 am followed by a graveside service at 11:00 am at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 400 Norman Mayer Ave., New Orleans, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
10:00 AM
Greater Tulane Baptist Church
Send Flowers
MAY
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved