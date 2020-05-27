Orangemay Watkins Palmer departed this life on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her sister's residence in Belle Rose, LA. She was 71, of Belle Rose, LA, and a resident of New Orleans, LA. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Greater Tulane Baptist Church, 214 N. Johnson St., New Orleans, LA, at 10:00 am followed by a graveside service at 11:00 am at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 400 Norman Mayer Ave., New Orleans, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 27 to May 29, 2020.