Orene "Candy" Lackie
Ms. Orene "Candy" Lackie, a resident of Baton Rouge and native of San Antonio, TX., passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the age of 87. Candy was curious and adventurous. She loved to travel to be with her family and an avid reader. She was a member of South Baton Rouge Church of Christ for 45 years. She loved to have church members in her home and to cook at Camp Smiling Acres. Candy was a loving wife, mother of four, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her two sons, James R. Lackie and wife Karen and John Sentell and wife Jene Marie; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Joe Lackie; parents, Jerome and Kay McCauley; two sons, Joseph Jay Lackie and Steven W. Lackie and two grandchildren, Ethan Lackie and Little Jay Lackie. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 8:30am until funeral service time of 10:00am Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Memorial donations can be made in honor of Candy to Camp Smiling Acres, 8735 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
08:30 - 10:00 AM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
OCT
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
OCT
15
Interment
Greenoaks Memorial Park
