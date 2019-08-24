Osa Ann Corkill Moore "Ma Moore", 96, of Plaquemine, passed away August 10, 2019 at her residence in Mandeville. She was born in Morrilton, Arkansas and is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Harvey Moore, her parents; Alta and Charles Corkill, her sisters Geneva Scroggin and Louise Davis and brothers Mercia and E.L. Corkill. She is survived by her sister, Maxine Falls and four sons, Charlie Moore, Knoxville, TN, Bruce Moore, Mandeville, Paul Moore, Asheville, NC, Robert Moore, Plaquemine, 10 grandchildren, 2 extended grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 1 extended great-grandchild. She grew from hard soil and it made her strong and resilient. She grew into a generous and creative being full of love, laughter, music, mischief and many, many stories. Ma Moore has left us, and we miss her deeply … but she left us all of these. And she has made our soil so much softer. Services will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Plaquemine October 5, 2019 at 3pm. She was a member there for 62 years. Her stories are freely available at osamoore.com. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 24 to Sept. 23, 2019