Osborne "Arbee" Havard

  • "I asked that God cover the family with his Blood during..."
    - Teresa Gray
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA
70722
(225)-683-5222
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Greater New Zion BC
13410 Elm St
Norwood, LA
Obituary
Retired Correctional Lieutenant at ELMHS/Forensic Division. Resident of Baker, La. Native of Norwood, La. Osborne "Arbee" Havard passed away Tuesday, August 20th at his residence. He was 74 years old. Visiting at Richardson Funeral Home, 11816 Jackson St., Clinton, La 70722, 6-8PM, Friday, August 23rd. Religious service at Greater New Zion BC, 13410 Elm St, Norwood, LA 70761 at 2 PM Saturday August 24th, 2019. Interment at Norwood Cemetery, Norwood, La. Richardson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements 225-683-5222.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019
