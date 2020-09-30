Osborne "Fat" Wallace, Sr., a native and resident of Lutcher, passed away peacefully at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, at 7:15 p.m., Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He was 72. Walk-through visitation at the funeral home, 623 Railroad Avenue, Donaldsonville, Friday, October 2, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m., conducted by the Rev. Rowdy Scott. Interment in St. Michaels Cemetery in Convent. Masks must be worn by all in attendance. Survived by his son, Osborne Wallace, Jr., his brother, Royal Wallace, Jr., his grandchildren, Steven, Stephan, Javonie and Jalisa Hansley, his caregivers, Roxie and Donald Batiste, numerous cousins, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Royal Wallace, Sr. and Hazel Turner Wallace, his wife Loyce Ursin Wallace, his daughter Letric Wallace, his sister Hazel Wallace Franklin. Brazier-Watson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com
