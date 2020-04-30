Oscar Allen "BoBo" Armstrong
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Oscar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oscar Allen Armstrong, Sr., "BoBo" of Baton Rouge passed away peacefully on Friday evening, April 24, 2020, at the age of 85. He was a much loved son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many. Born February 15, 1935, in Jacoby, LA he was the son of the late Laura (Holmes) Armstrong and Johnny Armstrong. Oscar united with Rosia Lee Richard and had six children through this union (Carolyn, Oscar Jr., Sandra, Johnny, Wanda Faye and Joyce Marie). He was baptized in 2006 at the South Baton Rouge Church of Christ. Oscar did not miss a day of imparting his love, wisdom and laughter into the lives of his children. There will be a private family service and burial due to the restrictions of the current COVID-19 pandemic. A private visitation will be held Friday, May 1, 2020 at Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services, LLC located on 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, May 2nd at 11am with the burial following in McCrea, LA at Mount Salem Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Visitation
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved