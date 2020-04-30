Oscar Allen Armstrong, Sr., "BoBo" of Baton Rouge passed away peacefully on Friday evening, April 24, 2020, at the age of 85. He was a much loved son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many. Born February 15, 1935, in Jacoby, LA he was the son of the late Laura (Holmes) Armstrong and Johnny Armstrong. Oscar united with Rosia Lee Richard and had six children through this union (Carolyn, Oscar Jr., Sandra, Johnny, Wanda Faye and Joyce Marie). He was baptized in 2006 at the South Baton Rouge Church of Christ. Oscar did not miss a day of imparting his love, wisdom and laughter into the lives of his children. There will be a private family service and burial due to the restrictions of the current COVID-19 pandemic. A private visitation will be held Friday, May 1, 2020 at Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services, LLC located on 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, May 2nd at 11am with the burial following in McCrea, LA at Mount Salem Cemetery.

