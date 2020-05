Or Copy this URL to Share

Oscar Broadway, 72, died on May 20, 2020. Visitation will be Sat. May 30 from 9 AM until the religious service for 10 AM at Greater Antioch Baptist Church, 2139 Nebraska Street, BR. Service entrusted to A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service, (225) 952-9111.

