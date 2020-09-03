1/1
Oscar Douglas
1933 - 2020
Oscar Douglas was born November 1, 1933 to the union of the late Charley and Olivia Douglas. Oscar was a faithful God-fearing man who stood on Philippians 4:13. A Time to Love…Oscar loved his family and friends very much. He had a great support system. He was married to Martha Douglas. He was blessed with one son and one daughter. A Time to Die… Oscar went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at is resident, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, surrounded by family and friends. A Time of Peace…Oscar is survived by his loving and devoted wife Martha Jones Douglas, Baton Rouge, LA, one son David Lee Jones (Gwen), three sisters, Ruby Henry, Idella Mitchell and Sharon Douglas, one brother Willie Sykes, three grandchildren, four great grandchildren and numerous sisters and brother in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and a devoted family friend Diane Giddens. He was preceded in death by his parents Charley and Olivia Douglas, six sisters, two brothers and host of other family and friends. Services will be held on September 5, 2020 at Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin Street Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. Services will immediately follow at 11:00 am.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
SEP
5
Service
11:00 AM
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
Funeral services provided by
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
September 3, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
SHIRLEY HAMPTON JONES
Friend
September 3, 2020
I love n miss you so much papa
Brittany
Grandchild
September 3, 2020
Hello Family,Oscar was one of the funniest persons I know.He was always smiling when you saw him & he had something funny to say to go along with that smile.He will be greatly missed!
Claudia Augustus Route
Family
