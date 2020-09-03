Oscar Douglas was born November 1, 1933 to the union of the late Charley and Olivia Douglas. Oscar was a faithful God-fearing man who stood on Philippians 4:13. A Time to Love…Oscar loved his family and friends very much. He had a great support system. He was married to Martha Douglas. He was blessed with one son and one daughter. A Time to Die… Oscar went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at is resident, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, surrounded by family and friends. A Time of Peace…Oscar is survived by his loving and devoted wife Martha Jones Douglas, Baton Rouge, LA, one son David Lee Jones (Gwen), three sisters, Ruby Henry, Idella Mitchell and Sharon Douglas, one brother Willie Sykes, three grandchildren, four great grandchildren and numerous sisters and brother in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and a devoted family friend Diane Giddens. He was preceded in death by his parents Charley and Olivia Douglas, six sisters, two brothers and host of other family and friends. Services will be held on September 5, 2020 at Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin Street Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. Services will immediately follow at 11:00 am.

