Oscar Dunn, a native of Norwood and a resident of Slaughter, passed away May 02, 2020, at age 85. The Graveside Service will be Thursday, May 07, 2020 at 10AM in Mt. Calvary Cemetery 9147 Hwy 422, Norwood, LA. Arrangement entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225) 683-5222.

