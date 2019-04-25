Mr. Oscar Hubbard departed this life on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. He was a native and resident of St. Gabriel, LA. Relatives & friends of the family are invited to attend the Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 27, 2019 for 10:00 A.M. at New Jerusalem Full Gospel B.C. 4525 Point Clair Rd., St. Gabriel, LA. Bishop Eugene Harris, Officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. and conclude upon commencement of religious services at 10:00. Mr. Hubbard will be Laid to Rest in New Jerusalem Church Cemetery in St. Gabriel. Service of Love & Care Rendered by: Hambrick's Family Mortuary, Inc.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019