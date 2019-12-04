Oscar J. "OJ" LaFleur, age 82, passed away December 2, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father Martial J. LaFleur Sr., mother Lillian M. LaFleur, spouse Betty B LaFleur, son Jimmy D. LaFleur Sr., grandsons Jerry D LaFleur Jr., Jeremiah J LaFleur and granddaughter Amanda L Griffin, He is survived by brother Martial J LaFleur Jr. Loving father of son Jerry D LaFleur Sr. and spouse Sheila P. LaFleur, daughter Jeana L Deville and spouse Steve Deville, stepchildren Heather, Lianne and Elizabeth, grandchildren Jimmy D LaFleur Jr., Joshua J. LaFleur, Adam J LaFleur and Rodney "Aaron" LaFleur along with host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was co-founder of The Shaw Group and retired member of United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 198. He was a sincere hardworking mentor who valued everyone he encountered. He possessed an exceptional ability to recognize and foster talents in others and considered everyone a friend. He truly brought out the best in people and leaves behind so many who developed skills under his tutelage that have grown into successful careers. "Consider the shortness of time, the length of eternity and reflect how everything here below comes to an end and passes by." - St Gerard Majella. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of O J will be 12 noon Friday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church; visitation will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be considered to honor his life through benefiting St Jude Children's Research Hospital, to give please visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/oscar-j-o-j-lafleur. Services with Church Funeral Services
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019